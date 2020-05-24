Flags are at half mast this Memorial Day weekend. It’s how we, as a nation show respect and sympathy for those who died on fields of battle. This specifically is also how we, as a nation show sympathy and respect for noted politicians who’ve recently died, or for victims of mass shootings and such.
So why haven’t flags ever been at half mast for the nearly 100,000 people who have thus far died from COVID-19? Come to think of it, why aren’t there more public expressions of sympathy and empathy for COVID-19’s victims and their families? They’re just numbers, aren’t they?
A certain politician can find time every day to brag about TV ratings and social media following, but can never find the time to simply acknowledge the dead and offer up even one token sympathy.
His opponents find time every day to criticize, blame and posture, but they too cannot find the time to recognize the suffering or offer so much as a token comfort.
News broadcasts never stop to acknowledge the dead as anything more than a perversely macabre scoreboard (“It’s almost a hundred thousand today, what’ll it be tomorrow?”).
The late night talk show hosts have time to talk at length with celebrities about their quarantine “hardships,” but they can’t muster even so much as a moment of silence for the dead.
And private citizens take up arms and storm their states’ seats of government, to petition for their inalienable right to do such things as get a tattoo (life, liberty and the pursuit of gnarly ink) but never offer so much as the slightest sympathy for their nearly 100,000 (and counting) fellow Americans.
The only people who regularly mention the real victims and their families and offer genuine sympathy are the first responders, doctors and nurses and other health care workers who deal first-hand with this insidious disease (First-hand experience offers the ultimate perspective, I presume).
According to those caregivers, the victims’ suffering is more than excruciating. Their families cannot be present. Their only comfort is the loving eyes and the skilled gloved hands of doctors, nurses and technicians.
And the ultimate, cruel indignity is there won’t even be memorials or funerals for most, because gathering in groups is too dangerous right now. Or worse, the bodies of many have been stacked in refrigerated trailers, because in many places, that system is overwhelmed, too.
Is specific, sincere sympathy or flags at half mast really too much to ask?
Nearly 100,000 mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, family members, best friends, loves-of--lives, trusted confidants, friendly faces, encouraging voices, funny ones, sad ones, quirky ones, delicate ones, lovely ones have died. They’re callously, conveniently ignored by soul-less, narcissistic politicians as they brag and blame. Reporters treat them as no more than the sum of their number. They’re blithely and carelessly ignored by those who want what they want when they want it.
Shame on all of us for being so deliberately, oftentimes belligerently ignorant of their suffering.
I cut this column short, to leave a small blank space. My moment of silence, as it were. Perhaps the space will serve to remind us that whatever inconvenience we may endure, it pales in comparison to the suffering of nearly 100,000 of our fellow Americans. (And counting.)
Rest in peace, dear ones. May God be with your families.
Craig Carter is an Ontario resident and can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Argus Observer.
