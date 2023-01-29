I spent Thursday morning with some amazing volunteers from community based organizations and local law enforcement members as they began the annual Point in Time count for Malheur County.
The 24-hour count continued that night in an effort to count all the people in the area who identify as “literally homeless.”
We first went to areas on the outskirts of Ontario city limits, including an area known as “The Flats,” and under the train trestles to access camps between the Snake River and Interstate 84.
At the first spot, police officers knocked on doors at broken down and dilapidated campers and RVs; at the next, they announced their presence when approaching tents and makeshift shanties, which were plentiful along with heaps of trash along the river.
I hung back with volunteers as officers approached the living areas. When people responded, and were willing to take the survey, I got closer to hear some of their stories.
What I saw and what I heard was eye-opening and heartbreaking. Some are homeless by choice, others are homeless by circumstance. One man was recently out of jail and had no place to stay, another was homeless by choice for 17 years. Some have substance abuse disorders or mental health issues.
Please remember, these people are our neighbors. If you get the opportunity to do so, send them in the direction of local agencies who can help them get their needs met.
