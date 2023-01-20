Opera Idaho presents Verdi’s 'Macbeth.' The opera is a masterful adaptation of Shakespeare's play of the same name, bringing the tragic story of ambition and guilt to life through powerful music and dramatic performances. The opera features some of Verdi's most intense and memorable music, including the aria "Vieni! t'affretta!" (“Come! Hurry!”) sung by Lady Macbeth as she urges her husband to take action, and the duet "Siam soli!" (“We are alone!”) which expresses the couple's mounting sense of isolation and despair.
The opera features baritone Kyu Won Han in the title role, making this his 5th production with Opera Idaho (most recently Carmen, 2022). Making her Opera Idaho debut in the role of
Lady Macbeth is soprano Alexandra Loutsion. Local bass-baritone Jeffrey Seppala will be portraying the role of Banquo in his fifth production with Opera Idaho (most recently The Barber of Seville, 2022). Another Opera Idaho debut is tenor Joshua Lindsay in the role of Macduff. Also returning to Boise are maestro Andy Anderson (most recently Opera in the Park, 2022) and stage director Andrew Nienaber (most recently Carmen, 2022).
The opera features a chorus of local performers, which is used to great effect in conveying the sense of the supernatural and the witches' prophecy, and serves to heighten the dramatic tension in key scenes such as the banquet scene, where Macbeth sees the ghost of the king he has murdered.
Verdi's 'Macbeth' is a powerful and emotionally charged opera that continues to captivate audiences with its exploration of the dark side of human nature. It is a must-see performance for any opera lover and is considered one of the greatest works in the genre.
