Opera Idaho presents: Verdi’s ‘Macbeth’

Opera Idaho presents Verdi’s 'Macbeth.' The opera is a masterful adaptation of Shakespeare's play of the same name, bringing the tragic story of ambition and guilt to life through powerful music and dramatic performances. The opera features some of Verdi's most intense and memorable music, including the aria "Vieni! t'affretta!" (“Come! Hurry!”) sung by Lady Macbeth as she urges her husband to take action, and the duet "Siam soli!" (“We are alone!”) which expresses the couple's mounting sense of isolation and despair.

The opera features baritone Kyu Won Han in the title role, making this his 5th production with Opera Idaho (most recently Carmen, 2022). Making her Opera Idaho debut in the role of



