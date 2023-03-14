Students from Ontario’s Sister City — Osakasayama, Japan — listen to interpreter Akiko Rucker during a welcome reception on their behalf at Four Rivers Cultural Center on Monday night. Pictured, from left, are Rucker, Izumi Nakayama, Ryuma Toya, Shuka Okuno, Riko Yamanaka and Marie Nishino.
ONTARIO — This year marks the 50th year that Ontario has been building a relationship with its Sister City — Osakasayama, Japan. The opportunity encourages Japanese and American citizens to learn about the other’s culture, and frequently involves trips abroad.
Monday marked the first time in four years, the Ontario Sister City Committee, as well as officials and community members got to greet a group of visitors from our Sister City. Mike Iseri delivered five Japanese students to Four Rivers Cultural Center Monday evening where they were greeted by rounds of applause and gifts from committee members, city officials, host families and others in the community. Akiko Rucker provided interpretation for the introductions, which included Ontario Mayor Deborah Folden, Ontario City Manager Dan Cummings, Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce CEO/President John Breidenbach and Ron Verini and Charlene Pelland with Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida.
“You five are the most important citizens we have in the community this week,” Breidenbach said. “We’re glad that you’re here and they’re bringing the program back.”
During his speech, Verini said that people getting to understand other cultures was “probably one of the most important factors of world peace.”
This particular round of students had applied to come over in 2020; however, that was the year that exchange visits stopped temporarily, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ahead of the their arrival, one of the hosts, Megan Cook, said that she and her daughter, Avery, who is in eighth grade were the ones who were really pushing for their family of four to host a student. Cook said it is the family’s first time doing so and expressed excitement over the opportunity.
After the welcome reception and before heading home with their host families, the students got to have their first meal since touching down at the Boise Airport, which was made by Matsy’s. It included a charcuterie board, sushi and mafa chicken.
The five students have a 13-day stay loaded with activities, organized by members of the Ontario Sister City Committee, who also helped arrange travel and tour arrangements, along with their host families, and other details.
Their schedule today includes among other activities, a visit to Beck Kiwanis Park. That park has an iconic red bridge which has ties to Osakasayama, is said to symbolize the friendship between the sister cities. In the past, some have mistakenly believed the Japanese-style bridge to be a gift from Japan. However, it was built by the late Robert Sullivan, of Ontario, more than 30 years ago.
According to his obituary, Sullivan founded the Sayama Sister City Program with George Iseri.
