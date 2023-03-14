ONTARIO — This year marks the 50th year that Ontario has been building a relationship with its Sister City — Osakasayama, Japan. The opportunity encourages Japanese and American citizens to learn about the other’s culture, and frequently involves trips abroad.

Monday marked the first time in four years, the Ontario Sister City Committee, as well as officials and community members got to greet a group of visitors from our Sister City. Mike Iseri delivered five Japanese students to Four Rivers Cultural Center Monday evening where they were greeted by rounds of applause and gifts from committee members, city officials, host families and others in the community. Akiko Rucker provided interpretation for the introductions, which included Ontario Mayor Deborah Folden, Ontario City Manager Dan Cummings, Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce CEO/President John Breidenbach and Ron Verini and Charlene Pelland with Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida.



