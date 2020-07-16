ONTARIO — The City of Ontario’s Planning Commission met on Monday night to address a request for the rezoning of a piece of property within city limits. Property owner Roger Allen made the request for his property, which is currently zoned as Neighborhood Commercial (C-1), to be rezoned as General Commercial (C-2).
Ontario Community Development Director Dan Cummings gave more detail on the meeting’s main discussion item in an email received on Monday afternoon prior to the meeting.
“For this action the main difference is the front yard setback. Under the current zoning of C-1 the front yard setback is 15 feet which makes the building a non-conforming use and under the requested C-2 zone the front yard setback is zero which makes the building conforming except for the vision clearance corner, but would allow the building to be rebuilt in a different location on the property if it was destroyed,” explained Cummings.
The agenda report that was provided to members of the commission and all attendees to the meeting showed that the necessary criteria for the rezoning of this property has been met.
Also in attendance at the meeting was Marty Justus, the realtor representing Roger Smith, the property’s owner. Justus also serves on the Ontario City Council, however, he was not in attendance in that capacity.
“Roger is taking this action at my recommendation,” stated Justus.
He informed the commission that the property is “not up for sale at this time” and that he was present in order to answer any questions.
Cummings said that the owners of the properties located north and west wanted further clarification regarding the proposed rezoning. He said that these businesses had no objections to the request.
Cummings said that it is the recommendation of the staff to approve this action. He also stated that should the existing building be destroyed and require rebuilding, the current visibility issue would be addressed at that time.
Commission member John Breidenbach moved to approve the rezoning request, which was seconded by Cydney Cooke before being unanimously approved.
Up next, the city council will review the commission’s recommendation.
