Ontario Duplicate Bridge game results from July 24, July 26 Susan McCoy Special to the Argus Observer Jul 28, 2023 ONTARIO — Ontario Duplicate Bridge members play American Bridge Contract League games twice weekly on Monday and Wednesday. Following is information from the past week.On July 24, Susan McCoy and David Kaber directed a six and a-half table Mitchell NAP Qualifying game. Results follow:Section RankNorth/SouthFlight A and B: 1st Mary Judson and Ingeborg Dickerson; 2nd, Jerry and Dauna Henngler; 3rd, Dale and Wanda Scheer.Flight C: 1st Jerry and Dauna Henngler; 2nd, Dale and Wanda Scheer.East/WestFlight A and B: 1st, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy: 2nd, Charlotte Nelson and David Kaber: 3rd, John and ReNae Randall.Flight C: 1st, John and ReNae Randall; 2nd, Jana Schaffeld and Sharon Wada.Overall RankFlight A and B: 1st, Mary Judson and Ingeborg Dickerson; 2nd, Jerry and Dauna Henngler; 3rd, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy; 4th, Charlotte Nelson and David Kaber; 5th, John and ReNae Randall.Flight C: 1st, Jerry and Dauna Henggeler; 2nd, John and ReNae Randall; 3rd, Dale and Wanda Scheer; 4th, Jana Schaffeld and Sharon Wada.On July 26, Glenora Wright and Mella-Dee Mayberry directed a five and a-half table Howell Qualifying game with the following results:Section Rank and Overall Rank are the same.Flight A and B: 1st, Laura Stigle and Dolly Gill; 2nd, Mela-Dee and Philip Mayberry; 3rd, Charlotte Nelson and David Kaber; 4th, Diane O'Dell and Susan McCoy; 2nd, Jerry and Dauna Henngler.Ontario Duplicate Bridge Club plays Monday afternoon and Wednesday evening. Interested in learning to play? Contact Susan McCoy at (208) 866-1809 for information.
