Contract Bridge Ontario Duplicate Bridge game results from July 10, July 12 Susan McCoy Special to the Argus Observer Jul 16, 2023

ONTARIO — Ontario Duplicate Bridge members play American Bridge Contract League games twice weekly on Monday and Wednesday. Following is information from the past week.

On July 10, David Kaber and Susan McCoy directed a five-table Mitchell Instant Matchpoint game. Results follow.

Section Rank
North/South
Flight A and B: 1st and 2nd, Anita and Erik Hansen; 2nd, Dale and Wanda Scheer.

East/West
Flight A: 1st, Diane and Robert Dutton; 2nd, Charlotte Nelson and David Kaber.
Flight B: 1st, Linda Simmons and Billie Willis.

Overall Rank
Flight A: 1st, Diane and Robert Dutton; 2nd, Anita and Erik Hansen; 3rd, Dale and Wanda Scheer; tied for 4th and 5th, Sharon Wada and Jana Schaffeld, Charlotte Nelson and David Kaber.
Flight B: 1st, Anita and Erik Hansen; 2nd, Dale and Wanda Scheer; 3rd, Sharon Wada and Jana Schaffeld.

On July 10, Glenora Wright directed 0-500 Howell side game with the following results:
1st, Melanie Berria and Donna Van Beek; 2nd, Richard Smith and Mike Holladay.

On July 12, Mella-Dee Mayberry and Susan McCoy directed a five and a-half table Howell Club Champion. Results follow.

Section and Overall Rank is the same.
Flight A: 1st, Mella-Dee and Philip Mayberry; 2nd, Glenora Wright and David Kaber; 3rd, Diane O'Dell and Susan McCoy; 4th, Beverley Kasee and Ingeborg Dickerson.
Flight B: 1st, Mella-Dee and Philip Mayberry; 2nd, Diane O'Dell and Susan McCoy; 3rd, Anne Oglevie and Mary Judson.
Flight C: 1st, Diane O'Dell and Susan McCoy; 2nd, Anne Oglevie and Mary Judson.

Ontario Duplicate Bridge Club plays Monday afternoon and Wednesday evening. Interested in learning to play? Contact Susan McCoy at (208) 866-1809 for information.
