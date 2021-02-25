Ron and Kathy Green will be presenting a praise concert at Ontario First Christian Church, 180 Nw 1st St, Ontario this Sunday, March 28, at 11:00 a.m.
The Greens are professional gospel recording artists and have shared their music and testimony throughout the U.S.
Anyone interested is invited to attend this free uplifting musical morning. For more information contact Wanda at 208-739-5030.
