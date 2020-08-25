ONTARIO

The Ontario Business Loan Fund Committee met on Aug. 19 to review another application submitted by a local area business that was impacted by COVID-19.

In a follow-up email from Corinna Hysell, Ontario City Finance Department, the meeting was comprised of reviewing the one application.

“The only discussion on the agenda was for a micro loan application for Quins Bar LLC. The committee approved the application. So now it will go in front of the council. It was a short and sweet meeting,” wrote Hysell.

The Argus reached out to Ontario Finance Director Kari Ott to determine what the amount of the grant and the loan will be for this business. She said that the exact amount is unclear at this time as she is still expecting to receive more information.

The recommendation will go before the Ontario City Council at its Sept. 3 City Council Work Session.

