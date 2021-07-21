SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah recently released the names of 8,442 graduates who make up the Class of 2021 during a virtual commencement ceremony on May 6, 2021.
An Ontario student was included in the graduation. Cody Winters, whose degree is listed as a Bachelor’s of Science in Computer Science, was among those who graduated summer 2020, fall 2020 and spring 2021-completing their degrees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our graduates distinguished themselves by completing their degrees in incredibly difficult circumstances,” said Michael L. Good, interim president. “We celebrate their achievements and are excited to see what they accomplish in the next phase of their lives. We are confident they have the skills, expertise and knowledge to excel and contribute to making our world a better place.”
Students in the Class of 2021 ranged in age from 18 to 86 and earned 9,035 degrees. Graduates represented 53 U.S. states and territories, and 66 foreign countries.
