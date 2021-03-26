Online open house for U.S. 30 Snake River bridge in Ontario starts Saturday

According to the project summary, the estimated project cost is $2.4 million. Idaho Transportation Dept. will cost share 50% of project with ODOT.

 Map via ODOT project summary

ONTARIO

The public is urged to give feedback on upcoming repairs by the Oregon Department of Transportation to the U.S. 30 Snake River (Ontario) Bridge that connects Oregon and Idaho, between Ontario and Fruitland.

The bridge is less than a mile north of Interstate 84 at exit 376. To collect feedback about the upcoming project, ODOT is holding an online open house from noon on Saturday through April 9.

Local residents, businesses, bridge users and other interested parties are encouraged to visit the website and review project plans, pictures and traffic impacts information, and then provide feedback.

The Snake River Bridge provides important access between Oregon and Idaho. Built in 1967, the structure is in need of repairs and upgrades. Without them, the bridge will continue to deteriorate.

ODOT will design the project this year and construct it in 2022. Public comments will help build a better, safer project.

