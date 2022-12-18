Oregon Health & Science University will lead a new project to test a promising intervention for reducing illicit drug use and overdose deaths in Oregon.

The concept, known as contingency management, involves providing small incentives such as vouchers or gift cards to people with substance use disorder as a reward for modifying their behavior, and thus promoting their recovery. The new project, led by OHSU, will test the concept in community-based settings, including rural areas across Oregon.



