Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University are leading two studies to address health disparities and improve outcomes for children with early childhood communication disorders by increasing equitable access to care.

Communication disorders — including primary speech and language disorders, autism spectrum disorder and hearing impairment — are the most common disabilities in early childhood, affecting 1 in 5 children before age 6. Early identification and treatment of these disorders improves social, emotional, behavioral and academic outcomes, and reduces educational, criminal justice and health care costs. However, many children with communication disorders are not diagnosed or treated until long after their first symptoms arise.



