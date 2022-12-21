The OHSU Knight Cancer Institute’s Center for Experimental Therapeutics has been selected as the only cancer center in the Pacific Northwest to participate in a national consortium aimed at accelerating the discovery and development of new and innovative targeted cancer therapies.

The Chemical Biology Consortium (CBC) — the discovery engine of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) Experimental Therapeutics (NExT) Program — is administered through the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research (FNLCR), a federal national laboratory sponsored by the NCI, part of the National Institutes of Health, and currently operated by Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc. The CBC is designed to bring together chemical biologists and molecular oncologists from government, industry, and academia to address complex challenges in the field of cancer therapy.



