OHSU forecast: Respiratory illness surge easing in Oregon hospitals

Oregon hospitals, such as Oregon Health & Science University, remain nearly full, following a surge in respiratory illnesses last fall.

 OHSU/Christine Torres Hicks

The combined impact of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, will continue to decline in the weeks ahead, according to the latest biweekly hospitalization forecast from Oregon Health & Science University.

Reflecting uncertainty over the spread of a new, highly transmissible variant of SARS-CoV-2, the new forecast highlights two scenarios: Depending on the spread of the XBB.1.5 variant, the most likely scenario shows hospitalizations tracking a continued decline; a second scenario shows the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 ticking up slightly over the next several weeks to 286 by March 15 -- that’s up from 239, according to the latest figures from the Oregon Health Authority.



Tags

Load comments