While Oregon’s current surge of respiratory illness is expected to peak by the end of this week, hospitals will likely need to continue to be flexible in order to meet tremendous patient demand in the coming months.

Oregon Health & Science University’s latest statewide forecast reports Oregon’s total number of patients hospitalized for RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, has dropped 25% since its peak on Dec. 3, and hospitalizations for COVID-19 have dropped 15% since their peak on Nov. 29. In addition, flu hospitalizations are expected to peak by the end of this week, and then drop by 25% by the end of the month.



Tags

Load comments