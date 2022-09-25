OHSU experts caution older adults on increasing rates of dangerous falls

There has been a steady increase in ground-level fall injuries treated at OHSU.

One of the biggest causes of traumatic injuries treated at Oregon Health & Science University involves people, usually older, toppling over on level ground.

Known as ground-level falls, this form of injury accounted for almost 19% of all patients treated for trauma at OHSU Hospital in 2021. OHSU has seen a sharp increase in ground-level falls over the past five years. Even though it may not sound as dangerous as other leading causes of trauma — gunshots, stabbings, motor vehicle crashes — this seemingly innocuous mishap is actually the second leading cause of unintentional injury deaths worldwide.



