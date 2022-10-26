Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has finalized the 2023 capitation rates for coordinated care organizations (CCOs). These rates are the per-member-per-month amounts the state pays CCOs to coordinate health care for Oregonians who are members of the Oregon Health Plan (OHP). Overall CCO rates were below the legislatively approved budget for 2023 and CCOs continue to be financially stable. Financial statements for CCOs through Q2 2020 can be found here, along with additional CCO program financial summaries.

The baseline 2023 CCO rate growth was -0.6% compared to 2022; significantly below the long-term growth rate goal of 3.4%. The slow per-member baseline growth was driven in part by reduced costs and higher enrollment, producing a relatively healthier covered population. This allowed OHA to reinvest savings into behavioral health reimbursement increases along with additional funds from the legislature for behavioral health totaling $221 million, or 3.0% CCO rate growth. OHA is also providing a temporary increase for large hospital reimbursement from 80% of Medicare to 85% of Medicare ($84 million, 1.2%). With these enhancements factored in, the CCO 2023 rates will be 3.6% higher than in 2022.



Tags

Load comments