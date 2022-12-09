PORTLAND — Oregon Health Authority’s Quality Incentive Program has published a new CCO performance metric dashboard so people can quickly find their metric of interest, see individual Coordinated Care Organization (CCO) trends over time and explore demographic breakouts at the CCO level.

The dashboard is OHA’s first presentation of quality measures broken out by Race, Ethnicity, Language, and Disability- (REALD) compliant data. REALD is a set of standards that offers more detailed demographic data.



