Officials seek extension to use brownfield grant funds

VALE — Several old gas stations in Malheur County communities have been cleaned up through the brownfield program, which provides resources to clean up contaminated or potentially contaminated properties to promote economic development.
In 2017, the cities of Ontario, Nyssa and Vale, plus the county received a $600,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to do environmental assessments and redevelopment planning for any designated brownfield sites.
Besides old gas stations, other potential brownfield sites, include former auto repair shops; dry cleaners; vacant warehouses; underutilized commercial or industrial buildings; properties or facilities not developed because of concerns about possible cleanup costs; and small and large properties, ranging from abandoned factories to vacant or underused retail buildings.
Brownfield grants can provide an opportunity for redevelopment and revitalization.
The grant funds only pays for site assessments to determine whether there is possible contamination, from such things as fuel or lead paint, and plans for clean up. Those funds do not pay for the clean up.
At a recent meeting of the Ontario-Malheur Brownfield Coalition in Vale it was reported that an inventory of potential brownfield sites showed there 70 identified in Ontario, 17 in Vale and 52 in Nyssa.
A scoring system was developed to rank the sites for best potential.
A survey was done in Ontario to find out where residents would like to see revitalization.
Six sites were subject of environmental site assessments, five in Ontario and one in Nyssa.
Site assessments include soil and groundwater sampling, geophysical surveys, lead paint and asbestos sampling, and removal of one underground tank.
The project was slowed because of the pandemic, and with the grant expiring in September, an extension has been applied for. However, in order to get an extension, an updated list of potential properties that might benefit from the program needs to be developed.
People who have properties or know of properties which could benefit from an environmental assessment which could start the process toward redevelopment can fill out the questionnaire which can be found online at https://bit.ly/BrownfieldApp or contact Ontario planning director Dan Cummings at (541) 881-3222.
