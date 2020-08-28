LEAVENWORTH, Wash.
The annual Christmas Lighting Festival that draws tens of thousands to the Bavarian Village of Leavenworth each year has been postponed for 2020, but more than half a million Christmas lights that transform the town into a winter wonderland each year will continue to shine.
“To maximize the safety of both our residents and our visitors to Leavenworth, the Leavenworth Chamber Board of Directors are taking a series of carefully considered measures that will decrease density in the downtown core while still delivering the magical holiday experience that only Leavenworth can provide,” said Troy Campbell, executive director of the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce.
The primary difference this year will be the absence of the traditional weekend lighting ceremony and countdown at 4:45 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, including the holiday character welcome that kicks off the ceremony. Instead, the Village of Lights display will remain lit for the entire holiday season, beginning on Thanksgiving and continuing through Valentine’s Day. These magical lights will even be delivered virtually to all those who cannot come and enjoy them firsthand.
“Our hope is that this will encourage visitors to enjoy Leavenworth and the Village of Lights display throughout the week and the season, and online as opposed to drawing large groups together around festival events on those few weekends,” said Campbell.
Also on hold are other festival activities including strolling carolers, chestnut roasting, live entertainment at the gazebo, the traditional Gluhwein tent, and the yearly children’s Cookie Crawl.
Front Street (the main street in downtown Leavenworth) has been closed to vehicle traffic since July to allow for additional social distancing. Masks and sanitizing stations are also being made readily available throughout downtown Leavenworth.
“Leavenworth has been hosting this unique festival for more than 50 years, but like everyone else, the Leavenworth Chamber is adapting to the current COVID-19 circumstances and finding other, safer ways to continue offering the gift of holiday magic our visitors so enjoy,” said Campbell.
