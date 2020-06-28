Yoshiko ‘Yo’ Ikebuchi Ogawa
July 16, 1922 - June 8, 2020
ONTARIO
Yoshiko “Yo” Ikebuchi Ogawa passed away peacefully in her home with family by her side in Ontario, Oregon, on June 8, 2020.
Yo was born in San Francisco, California, on July 16, 1922, the youngest daughter of Japanese immigrants, Yujiro and Yasu Ikebuchi. In 1927, Yo’s mother died of pleurisy when she was just five years old leaving the Ikebuchi family without a mother-figure in the household. Yujiro, Yo’s father, had a ninth grade education and raised Yo and her three older sisters, Mitsuko, Mariko, and Miyoko, and her younger brother, Haruo, as a single-parent on a small-business owner’s salary. Over the years, the family operated a full-service laundromat and dry-cleaning service to make ends meet. Yujiro managed, Mitsuko sewed, Mariko delivered, Miyoko cleaned, and Yoshiko and Haruo, the two youngest of the family, helped out after school.
The Ikebuchi’s predominantly spoke Japanese at home and knew very little English. Determined to advance in the language, Yo diligently practiced English at her all-girls school where she attended and would read her favorite comics in the newspaper, or “the funnies” as she called them. “Prince Valiant in the Days of King Arthur,” “Tom and Jerry,” and “Flash Gordon” were among her favorites along with actor/dancer Gene Kelly. This newspaper section that helped further her English skills would later result in all five of her boys being named after her favorite characters.
Shortly after graduating high school, Yo accompanied her friend to a hospital who was going to visit a soldier of the US Army by the name of Kazuo Henry “Hank” Ogawa of Bainbridge Island, WA. Hank was injured during a training maneuver and was eventually transferred to the Bay Area around 1941, which ended up being closer to his future wife, Yo. The two continued to date and would marry just before they were forced in the Japanese Internment Camp in 1942.
Over the years, Hank and Yo were interned in several camps including Topaz, Utah and Tule Lake, California. While held in internment, they had three sons — Valiant (Butch), Tomio (Tom), and Gerald (Jerry) — and two following their release, Kelly and Gordon (Gordy).
In 1953, the family moved to Ontario, Oregon where Hank was a partner at the Ontario Surplus Store while Yo worked the night shift at the Ore-Ida Factory. Shortly after, Hank and Yo opened the Polar Hut Drive Inn in 1961, a well-known restaurant in the area for over 20 years. The two would continue to raise their five sons in Ontario, never missing a single event and remained active within the community for years to follow. Yo loved to read and spent much of her time doing crossword puzzles, gardening, cooking, and attending local sporting events.
Yo has joined her mother, her father, her siblings, her husband of over 70 years, Hank, her two sons, Butch and Kelly, and her grandson, Kelly. She is survived by three sons and their wives; Tom (Cathy), Jerry (Barb), Gordy (Niki), nine grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
The Ogawa family would like to thank everyone for their continued friendship, support, and generosity over the years to Hank and Yo. A deep appreciation to Dr. Andrew Peterson and Dr. Paul Gering along with the Heart ‘n Home Hospice nurses for taking such wonderful care of Yo in her last month here with us. Yo will always be remembered by her witty personality and kind heart. She will truly be missed but her memories and stories will be shared and carried on by all those who knew and loved her. Yo was peacefully buried alongside Hank during a family service. Due to the recent ongoing occurrences of COVID-19, a full memorial service will be held on a later date.
