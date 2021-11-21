Yoneko Kanetomi

Yoneko “Nikki” Amano Kanetomi, passed peacefully at a local assisted living facility on November 1, 2021. She was 99 years old. Nikki was born February 3, 1922 to Tokuchiyo (father) and Shizue (mother) Amano in Seattle, WA. She moved to Lynden, WA as a young child and graduated from Meridian High School near Bellingham as valedictorian of her class. After attending business college in Bellingham for a year, she was incarcerated at Tule Lake Camp in 1942. While there, she worked in the project director’s office. In spring of 1943, she moved with her family to Ontario, OR. Married James Kanetomi November 19, 1943, and helped him with all his business endeavors. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling with family and friends, fishing with her husband, and a little bit of golf. Was active member of Ontario Community Church.
Nikki is survived by daughter Barbara Nishihara and her husband Ross of Adrian, OR, and Sue Takeda and her husband Hiko of Winchester, England, her grandchildren Michael (Marina) Beck, Christopher (Jocelyn) Beck, Andrew (Ashley) Nishihara, Dr. Scott (Sharon) Takeda, Dr. Kenji (Andy) Takeda, 15 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband James, and her brother and sister-in-law Gish and Tamae Amano.
Nikki’s family would like to give special thanks to all friends and family for support and visits through the years, and to Brookdale and Heart ‘n Home hospice staff. Due to COVID and upcoming holidays, no formal service is planned. A small private gathering will be held with family at a later date.
