Yolanda Cassano, 99, a resident of Boise, passed away September 13, 2021. She was born February 6, 1922, in Belfast, Ireland to Maria and Angelo Mezza. She was the 8th of 13 children. The family immigrated to the United States in 1926 when she was four years old.
During WWII she worked as tool and die maker at Packard Vehicle Company along with her sister Jean. In 1943 she became a US citizen. She met her future husband Frank Joseph Cassano on Palm Sunday and married him on October 25, 1947, in Detroit, Michigan and had one son, William who was born on Easter Sunday. The Family lived at 5836 Seneca next to her Aunt Mary Louise (Lizzy) Mezza Di Lucia
In 1970 the family moved to Long Beach, California. Where she worked for Jacobson Plastic for 20 years. Her husband Frank died September 30, 1990, just as they bought their first house in Leisure World Retirement in Seal Beach, CA. Her sister Clara and brother Ernie also lived in this same community. In her leisure time, she joined multiple clubs including bocce ball and enjoyed watching classic movies.
The family made another cross-country move leaving California in 2004 where she joined her son and his family as they settled in Fruitland, Idaho. Moving again to Boise with her son’s family in 2017.
Yolanda was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Yolanda was a faithful member of the Highway Worship Assembly of God Church in Fruitland. She loved God and was born again and read her bible faithfully each day. She loved to pray and do intercession and enjoyed fellowshipping with the saints. She is survived by her son Bill and her two grandsons Marcus and Nicholas.
A funeral service will be held, 11:00 am, Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Highway Worship Assembly of God Church, 100 S. Whitley Dr. in Fruitland, Idaho.