On August 25, heaven called and Yoko Takatori, 95, gained her angel wings. Yoko was born in Sacramento, California on July 11, 1927 to parents Kuhei and Hisae Okamoto. She was followed by one sister, Audrey and one brother, Dennis. Her family, along with other relatives, lived on a farm on Ryer Island, in Rio Vista, California. In her ninth grade year her schooling was interrupted when her family was forced to move to Gila River relocation center after World War II broke out. Yoko attended Canal High School and graduated in 1945 and was accepted to the University of California, Berkeley. After graduating with her nursing degree she worked in Monterrey, California for two years before returning to Ontario, Oregon to be near family. In March 1957, Yoko married Tom Takatori of Parma. They lived on a family farm with their three boys. She started the school nursing program at Parma schools and worked there for 28 years. In the 1988-89 school year, Yoko's colleagues chose her as Idaho's School Nurse of the Year. Yoko's interests included the art of flower arranging and the tea ceremony. She also was a member of the local Lion's Club, P.E.O., and Kirkpatrick Memorial Presbyterian Church. She cherished her friendships with many church and community members. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family camping, fishing, traveling, celebrating holidays and special occasions, or just hanging out. Yoko was preceded in death by her parents, husband Tom, and sister, Audrey. She is survived by sons Ted (Maureen) of Parma, Colin (Sonja) of Mukilteo, Washington, and Sherman (Heidi) of Parma, five grandchildren Jason, Lucas (Katie), Mika, Emma, James, and two great grandchildren Jackson and Clara. She is also survived by one brother, Dennis Okamoto, of Ontario, Oregon, a brother-in-law Frank Takatori (Ida), of North Carolina, and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. The family would like to thank Keystone Hospice care for their loving care and compassion they gave to Yoko. Services will be conducted at Kirkpatrick Presbyterian Church, in Parma, on Saturday, September 10 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Kirkpatrick Memorial Community Church or the Parma Lions Club.