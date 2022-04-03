Wyvena Larson Buck 99 of Emmett, formerly of Payette, went to sleep in Jesus, awaiting Christ’s return on March 27, 2022. She was born June 2, 1922 at Notus, Idaho, the youngest daughter of Ole and Lillith Larson.
Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery in Payette. Viewing will be held one hour prior to services at the Chapel.
Wyvena attended grade school in Notus and Ten Davis and graduated from Caldwell High School in 1942. She married Edward Buck on December 5, 1942 in Caldwell, Idaho. Four sons were born to this union.
She was happy being a home maker for her family. She was active in her Church and being a den mother for Cub Scouts. She loved growing flowers and vegetables. Sewing and collecting things like bells, Avon bottles and spoons. In 1955 the family moved to Payette because of Eds work. She as active in the Payette TOPS Club and the Grange, where she served as Secretary for 20 years. Her first job was at Genoways Greenhouse and in 1970 she went to work at American Fine Foods now Seneca Foods in Payette. She retired in 1986 and one year later she purchased a quilting machine and for eight years she quilted quilts for family and for ladies all over the valley even from Baker City, Oregon and Cody, Wyoming. After Ed retired they did some camping and fishing at his favorite fishing places.
In 2004 Ed became ill and they moved to Emmett to be closer to their sons.
Wyvena was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Donald Buck, her husband, Ed of 65 years, her five sisters and a step-son, Duane.
She is survived by her three sons, Frank (Virginia), John (Kathy) and Tom (Ida), along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
A sincere thank you to Heart ‘N Home Hospice, Apple Valley Residence and a special thanks to Nicole Brinkerhoff for their kindness and care.
