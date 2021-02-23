Wilton Carey Jackson
SEPT. 12, 1920 — FEB. 16, 2021
FORMERLY OF NYSSA
Wilton Carey Jackson, Lake Oswego, Oregon, died February 16th, 2021, after a long, adventurous life. Wilton was born in Little River, Texas in 1920 to W.C Jackson and Nora Brashear Jackson.
Wilton was known for his friendly disposition and generous nature. He changed the atmosphere everywhere he went, with his commanding presence, infectious smile, and genuine caring.
A decorated WWII veteran, Wilton served in the European Theater with the 17th Bomb Group. He was discharged as a captain, having received the Air Medal with 11 bronze oak leaf clusters, the Distinguished Flying Cross, Croix de Guerre avec palm, Presidential Citation oak leaf cluster, European Theater ribbon and three Bronze Stars.
He exemplified pull-yourself-up-by-your-bootstraps strength and tenacity throughout his life, starting as a 12-year-old selling magazines and eventually building Ideal Gas into a thriving 12 plant business with over 6,000 retail customers before retiring.
As a devout Catholic, impacting civic leader, tireless volunteer, purposeful philanthropist, avid hunter, head-turning ballroom dancer, and so much more, Wilton’s greatest accomplishment was being an amazing husband to Margery Jackson. Their deeply loving, romantic, world traveling adventure of a lifetime spanned more than 75 years. Together they raised 8 children who carry on his legacy of love, adventure, and family devotion.
Wilton is preceded in death by Margery Jackson, his parents, brother George Jackson, sister Mary Jo Peters. He is survived by 2 sons, six daughters and their spouses.
Also surviving him are many grandchildren, great grand children, and great, great grand children.
A private family memorial mass will be held at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Oregon City. You may join via live stream at 10:30 for Rosary and 11:00 for mass. https://www.sja-catholicchurch.com
The family is especially grateful to the staff and caregivers of Mary’s Woods at Marylhurst. The family requests no flowers please. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Wilton and Margery’s names to Resident Fund at Mary’s Woods, 17400 Holy Names Dr. Lake Oswego, OR 97034. You may also give securely online at www.marysoods.org/about-us/giving/.