Wilma Sams
APRIL 30, 1940 — MARCH 15, 2021
ONTARIO
Wilma Sams, 80, of Ontario Oregon passed away Monday, March 15th, 2021 at a local hospital with her children by her side.
Wilma was born on the family farm in Nyssa on April 30, 1940. Daughter of Sam and Nellie Smit, her father Sam Smit was proud to deliver her to the world, as the doctor could not get there in time.
Wilma was the owner of Ontario Bridal and Tuxedo for over 30 years and touched many lives. From teaching the craft of a seamstress to making countless proms, tuxedos, special occasions, and wedding day dreams come true. She was a great businesswoman, wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend to many (no matter the stories you’ve heard from her numerous siblings!).
She is survived by daughter Michelle and her husband Elgin Glaves of Alaska, daughter Sheila Code of Ontario, son Jeff and his wife Angie Roth of Caldwell, and son Jack Sams of Payette. Wilma also had 6 grandkids and 7 great-grandchildren. Wilma was one of 12 Smit kids and is survived by her sisters; Nan Moss, Barb Smit & Monica Brunello, and brothers; Pete Smit, Paul Smit, and Bob Smit. As you can imagine Wilma also had many in-laws, ex-in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews that meant the world to her (too numerous to mention but LOVED by her).
Her heavenly welcoming committee will be her husband Jack, baby Michael, her parents Sam and Nellie Smit, grandson Ryan Roth, her sisters Mary Jean Nichols, baby sister Nellie, and brothers Casey Smit, Sam Smit, and John Smit (and Nan’s infamous goldfish).
There are no services planned, per her request. When the time is right, we’ll have friends and family gather to tell stories about the witty, clever, and charismatic, Wilma Sams.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com