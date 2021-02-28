Wilma Jean Hatfield
AUG. 13, 1945 — FEB. 18, 2021
FRUITLAND
Wilma Jean Hatfield, 75, of Fruitland, formerly of Ontario, passed away on February, 18, 2021 at her home. She was born to Lloyd and Mable Mahan on August 13, 1945 in Nyssa. She grew up in Parma and attended grade school there. The family moved to the Vale area during her High School years.
She married Walter Earl Hatfield in 1968. Her daughter Barbie was born July 14, 1969. Jean went to work at OreIda Foods in 1972 where she worked until 1997. Jean loved to cook and care for her family. She enjoyed watching TV, Country Music and spending time with friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Mable Mahan, a brother Lawrence Red Mahan, her husband Walt Hatfield, and a sister-in-law Jean Mahan.
She is survived by a daughter Barbie and Mike Negri of Parma, Grandsons Cody of Douglas, WY and Robert of Buhl, ID. Brothers Leon Mahan of Nyssa, Leroy (Arnie) Mahan of Nyssa, Wayne and Donna Mahan of Vale. Sisters Beverly and Tim Clarkson of Emmett, and Corean and Chuck Humphrey of Meridian.
She is survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Grave side service will be March 3rd at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Ontario.Condolences may be made to Wilma’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.