Wilma Clason FEB. 6, 1934 — SEPT. 19, 2021
PAYETTE
Wilma Clason, 87 of Payette passed away Sept. 19, 2021. Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m., October 2nd at Christian Life Fellowship 366 SE 5th St. Ontario, Or. Information and condolences may be made to Wilma’s family at www.shafferjensen.com
The oldest of 13, she was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Robert and Mildred Webb. At the age of 16, she met and married Carrol Clason while he was on leave from the Navy. They were married 68 years and had 8 children in the first 8 years of marriage. Cheryll Veltum (Bill), Michael (Nancie), Carol Gurlen (Jim), Robert (Sue), Joyce Strobridge (Dave), David (Susan), Timothy (Vickie), & Thomas (Fran), 92 grandchildren, great & great great grands.
Family was the most important thing to her after her Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ. She and Carrol raised their children in Vernonia, Oregon and moved to Payette in 1979. She loved the many family camping and clamming trips in their old army tent. It was a time of family fun and relaxation as on these trips her husband and kids pitched in to do the cooking and cleanup.
Wilma loved to travel. In 1968 they took a 3 week road trip to Canada, driving as far as Prince George with 7 of the kids in tow. Another summer, for a family adventure they drove to and worked on a wheat farm in Kansas, exploring the Midwest while there. She was a nurse and traveled to Thailand, spending several months volunteering, helping the wounded at refugee camps when the Vietnamese were streaming into Thailand to escape the Vietcong. She was encouraged to come by her son Rob who was already there. While her son David was stationed in Germany she spent a few weeks traveling Europe with him. In the last year & a half of her life she was blessed to travel with her son Tim to Texas to spend precious time with her daughter Carol and grandchildren. She cherished all of these adventures and more.
Wilma was a valiant survivor of a brutal attack at the age of 78. She was honored for her bravery by Dan Norris, former Malheur County DA and head of the Oregon Elder Abuse Agency. The “Wilma’s Justice Award” was created and is given annually to one recipient each year. A public employee award is also given the Wilma’s Justice Award to one who demonstrates exceptional dedication and professionalism to bring justice for an elder Oregonian. Detectives Damion and Javier of Ontario received the public employee award on her case. Dan, Damion and Javier became life long friends through this.
Wilma is survived by all 8 of her children, their families and 5 siblings. She is predeceased by her husband Carrol, her parents and 7 siblings. Because of health issues, she resided her last 2 ½ years in Payette’s Cascadia Care facility and passed away due to Covid related complications. She will be dearly missed by friends and family.