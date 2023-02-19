It is with great sadness that the family of William R. Kirby announces his passing after a brief illness, on Monday, February 13th, at the age of 91 years.
Bill will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 20 years, Shirley, his children, Michael Kirby, Carol Ann Kirby (Dennis Hunt), David Kirby (Christine), Nora Kirby (Kirk) Schamel, Alice Kirby (Gerald) Bibler, and stepchildren, Debbie Brock (Gary) Hayden, and Diane Brock (Dennis) Polumsky. Bill will also be fondly remembered by his ten grandchildren: Greg, Steven, Danielle, Cody, Erin, Rachel, Ava, Ryan, Grant, Nicole, and by his brother, John Kirby (Judy).
Bill’s greatest passion and hobby was the sport of tennis and was a life-long supporter of the Enterprise public park tennis court maintenance program. Other hobbies Bill enjoyed were skiing, running, hunting and piloting. Bill was honored to serve as Wallowa Count District Attorney for 16 years and was a member of the Elks Club for over 70 years. Bill served on the steering committee that built the Wallowa Lake Tramway, and served for 15 years on the Wallowa Valley Healthcare Foundation board. Bill received his education at the University of Oregon and was later appointed to the U of O board, serving the Northeast region of Oregon. Early in Bill’s career, he served as a first lieutenant in the United States Army and entered the FBI as a special agent.
A Funeral Service in memory of Bill will be held on Thursday, February 23rd at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Katherine’s Catholic Church - 301 E Garfield St, Enterprise, OR, with Reverend Thomas D`Souza officiating. Interment will follow at the Enterprise Cemetery. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in honor of Bill Kirby to the Wallowa Valley Healthcare Foundation.
