William R. Kirby DEC. 1, 1931 - FEB. 13, 2023
ONTARIO
William R. Kirby DEC. 1, 1931 - FEB. 13, 2023
ONTARIO
It is with great sadness that the family of William R. Kirby announces his passing after a brief illness, on Monday, February 13th, at the age of 91 years.
Bill will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 20 years, Shirley, his children, Michael Kirby, Carol Ann Kirby (Dennis Hunt), David Kirby (Christine), Nora Kirby (Kirk) Schamel, Alice Kirby (Gerald) Bibler, and stepchildren, Debbie Brock (Gary) Hayden, and Diane Brock (Dennis) Polumsky. Bill will also be fondly remembered by his ten grandchildren: Greg, Steven, Danielle, Cody, Erin, Rachel, Ava, Ryan, Grant, Nicole, and by his brother John Kirby (Judith).
Bill’s greatest passion and hobby was the sport of tennis and was a life-long supporter of the Enterprise public park tennis court maintenance program. Other hobbies Bill enjoyed we skiing, hunting, piloting. Bill was honored to serve as Wallowa County District Attorney for 16 years and was in private practice until his retirement. He was a member of the Elks Club for 70 years. Bill served on the steering committee that built the Wallowa Lake Tramway, and the board of the Wallowa County Hospital Foundation. Bill received his education at Ontario High School and the University of Oregon. He was later appointed to the U of O board, serving the Northeast region of Oregon. Early in Bill’s career, he served as a first lieutenant in the United States Army and entered the FBI as a special agent.
A Funeral Mass in memory of Bill will be celebrated on Thursday, February 23rd at 10:00 am at St. Katherine’s Catholic Church-301 East NE Garfield St., Enterprise, OR, with Reverend Thomas D’Souza officiating. Interment will follow in the family plot at Enterprise Cemetery. Those who desire may make memorial donations in memory of Bill Kirby to the Wallowa County Hospital Foundation. Arrangements by Bollman Funeral Home, Enterprise, OR.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.