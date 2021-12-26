William La Verne ‘Bill’ Peterson, Sr.
OCT. 3, 1933 — DEC. 18, 2021
EMMETT
William La Verne “Bill” Peterson, Sr., 88, of Emmett, passed away Saturday morning Dec. 18, 2021. With family by his side, he went peacefully to our Lord. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 30th at the First Baptist Church, New Plymouth, Idaho. Pastor Phillip Pittman will officiate with interment to follow at Park View Cemetery, New Plymouth. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Bill’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.
Bill was the sixth child of seven born to Harry R. and Lilly Caroline Peterson of New Plymouth, Idaho. He spent most of his life in the Treasure Valley in retail and as a produce wholesaler. He worked at Albertsons, was owner operator of Peterson Produce and then retiring from Quality Produce in Garden City, Idaho. Bill joined the USAF in 1952 and was stationed at Larson Air Force Base in Washington State. He was honorably discharged in 1955.
Bill married Karley Dick in 1953 in New Plymouth, Idaho. There were four children born of this union. They later divorced and he met and married “His Honey” Vivian Coons in 1972. They were married 42 years before her passing in 2014, where they lived in Boise, Idaho. He then moved to Emmett to be closer to his two daughters, grandchildren, sister Marjorie in New Plymouth and his loved nieces and nephews.
Bill loved all his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews unconditionally and with all his heart.; as they loved him.
He is survived by his children Mirinda “Randi” and Phil Booker of Emmett Idaho and Pueblo Colorado, William La Verne “Bill Jr.” and Brenda Peterson of Waldport Oregon, Margaret “Margie” and Larry Redtfeldt of Emmett Idaho, Vinetta Allen of Emmett Idaho, Dean and Debbie Coons of Renton Washington, Maru and John Boreste of Roseburg Oregon; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; sister Marjorie Pittman of New Plymouth Idaho; numerous nieces and nephews form the west coast to the east coast; as well as life long forever friends James Wood, Don Engle and Jerry Evans.
He is preceded in death by his wife Vivian; both parents; three brothers Lawrence, Harry Jr. and Ralph Peterson; two sisters Adaline Buetler and Juanita Lawrence; daughter Debra Peterson; son Lorry Coons; grandson Chris Peterson; great grandson Colton Wright and great granddaughter Alexis George.
The family sends a special thank you to the doctors and staff of Valor Health Emmett Idaho.