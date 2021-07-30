William Dean Williams, Jr. (Bill)
JAN. 16, 1953 — JULY 19, 2021
FORMERLY OF ONTARIO
William Dean Williams, Jr. (Bill) passed away on July 19, 2021. Bill was born in Prosser, Wa on January 16, 1953, the second of Bill and Teresita Williams’ 6 children.
On August 24, 1974, Bill married the love of his life, Pam White. At that time, Bill transferred to WSU and attended there for a year and a half before leaving to work full time at The McGregor Company. He worked for The McGregor Company until 2001.
Bill and Pam were joined by a son, Christopher, in 1980 and a daughter, Jennifer, in 1982. Bill was a loving and involved father who taught his children life lessons about Jesus, family, and service to others.
Bill began attending Athena Christian Church in 1991 and, with encouragement from the Pastor and Elders, came to know Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.
In 2001, Bill was called to a different occupation and that fall he enrolled in Boise Bible College, completing a Bachelor’s Degree in 3 years with a preaching emphasis. In 2006 he accepted a position as Pastor of Sunrise Christian Church in Ontario, Oregon, where he served for 13 years. He retired in 2019 and he and Pam moved back to Prosser in 2020.
Another delight of his life was his 5 grandchildren and he loved them very well. They remember his cuddles and horsey rides on his back, and the many, many books he read to them.
Bill loved the outdoors, hiking, and hunting. He loved helping people. He went on a mission outreach to Honduras and made 2 service trips to Zambia. Bill also loved to work with his hands and was always involved in some kind of project at his home or for others.
Bill Williams was preceded in death by his parents, Bill Sr. and Teresita Williams and 2 infant sisters. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Pam Williams, children Chris (Kristin) Williams of Athena, Oregon and Jennifer (Jason) Don of Prosser, Washington; grandchildren Helen and Patrick Williams and Wyatt, Katie, and Merritt Don; 3 brothers and 2 sisters and numerous other family members.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 7 at 9:30am at Prosser Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life at Grandview Church of Christ at 11:00am. Memorial Contributions may be made to Boise Bible College or Hearts for Zambia missions care of Grandview Church of Christ.