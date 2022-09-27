William D. Hoskins, of Nampa, ID, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at the age of 91. William was born on June 19, 1931, in Hornersville, Missouri, to James Madison Hoskins and Dolly Mae Norris Hoskins.
William was a Korean War Veteran. He married his true love, Alice Mae Dunn, on July 27, 1951, in Piggott, Arkansas. They were married 68 years.
William resided in Kennett Missouri, Laramie Wyoming, Green River Wyoming, Ashton Idaho, Payette Idaho, and settled in Nampa Idaho. He was a road master for Union Pacific Railroad at Ashton Idaho and Ontario Oregon, where he was responsible for both branch and main line tracks.
He enjoyed horses, racing, traveling, gardening, bowling, and was a member of the Lyons Club in Payette, Idaho. He always made time for friends, family, and grandchildren.
William was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Mae Dunn Hoskins and son, Ronnie Ray Hoskins.
He is survived by Kathy Paulsen of Grangeville, Idaho, Billy Hoskins of Meridian, Idaho, Joyce Brock of Palm Coast, Florida, Darron Hoskins of Nampa, Idaho, 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren and a sister, Geraldine Whitaker of Paragould Arkansas.
A viewing for William will be held at Bowman Funeral Parlor, 10254 W. Carlton Bay, Garden City, Idaho on Monday, October 3rd, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m., with a committal service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd., Boise, Idaho.