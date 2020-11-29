William D
Carter
Feb 2, 1924 — Nov 15, 2020
Eagle Point, OR. Formerly Payette
William D. (Pete) Carter, 96, passed away peacefully November 15 in Eagle Point, Oregon. He was born in Eldorado, Illinois to James and Marjorie Carter. He was drafted into the Army during WWII. He served for 3 years in the Philippines. After completing his military service, he attended and graduated from Southern Illinois University. It was in college where he met his wife, Allynn Wright Carter. They celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary in August. Pete worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for 33 years. He and his family moved back and forth across the country working on seven National Wildlife Refuges. His longest assignment was in Lakeview, Oregon where he was the manager of the Sheldon/Hart Mountain and Modoc Refuges. Pete and Lynn retired and lived for many years in Payette, Idaho. He was a member of the Payette Methodist church, Lions Club, and Elks. His love of the outdoors began as a young boy-hunting, fishing, and camping; and continued throughout his life. He shared this love with his family. Pete is survived by his wife Lynn, and their four daughters and their families: Jill Carter (Steve Pasteur), Jean (Keith) Williams, Susan (John) Albertson, and Elizabeth Carter. He was proud of his six grandchildren and was always entertained by his nine great-grandchildren. Pete and Lynn moved from Payette to Eagle Point a couple of years ago to be closer to their daughters. His life was long and full, and his family will always feel his love. A private service will be held in the future in Lakeview Oregon.