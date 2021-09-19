On September 7, 2021 we lost our beloved father, grandfather and friend. Bill passed away peacefully Tuesday morning in his home in Vale, Oregon.
William (Bill) was born in Caldwell, Idaho on December 3, 1929 to Caroll and Leona Cummings. Bill was one of three boys. He went to school in Boise, Idaho. It was there that he met and fell in love with Geraldine.
Bill & Geri married August 13, 1950. They moved to Vale in 1963. They made a home in Vale and raised their five children. (Stormie, Wendy, Bill, Dana & Shaun)
Bill was a businessman in Vale. Owning G & B grocery store, the service station and apartments. Bill was very fond of his family, and the community. He never missed a birthday phone call or calling and playing Santa on the phone with the young kids. Bill will be remembered for his sense of humor, privacy, and compassion for all. He enjoyed fishing, camping, football, and seeing his kids, grandkids and great grandkids play sports.
William (Bill) Cummings Sr was preceded in death by his loving wife Geraldine Rae Cummings, his son Shaun Ty Cummings, his daughter Stormie Gale Couch, and his daughter-in-law Linda Cummings.
William (Bill) is survived by his daughter Wendy (Eddie) Lee of Vale, his son William (Bill) Cummings Jr. of Nyssa, and his son Dana (Patty) Cummings of Boise.
He also leaves numerous grandkids, great grandkids, and a great great granddaughter. “He may have left this world but he will never leave our hearts.”
To plant a tree in memory of William Cummings as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.