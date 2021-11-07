William Anthony Burt passed away October 25, 2021 in Emmett, Idaho. He was born January 13, 1932 in Emmett, Idaho to parents Ernest and Clara Peterson Burt.
Bill met and married the love of his life, Leta Stelling, and they were married in Emmett in 1955. They have spent their life together in New Plymouth. Bill served his community in many capacities including serving on the Payette County Rodeo Board for many years, board of directors for the Payette Valley Co-Op, vice president and president of the Payette River Cattleman’s Association, board of directors for the Idaho Cattleman’s Association and two terms on the New Plymouth School Board.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Calvin P. Burt. Bill is survived by his wife Leta of 66 years; son John W. Burt of Emmett and daughter Collene Burt Kossow (Chris) of Eagle, Idaho; four grandchildren, Sheryl Callaham Moyer (Billy), Janell Burt Murphy (Ray), Christian Irving, and Jenna Burt Bokaw (Caleb). He also leaves behind five great grandchildren, Kai, Bella, Jaymeson, Kimber, and Tabitha.
The family would like to express our appreciation to the staff at Cherry Ridge of Cascadia in Emmett for their kindness to our family.
Private burial will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Bill’s family at www.shafferjensen.com
