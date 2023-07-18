William J Bishop, “Bill,” of Parma and Caldwell passed away peacefully with his daughters and companion by his side on July 14, 2023 at 87 years of age. Born in Osage City, Kansas, where he attended school and started farming at a young age, Bill was the son of Will and Mabel Bishop and the youngest of five children. Bill moved to Idaho in October of 1956 and worked with his father for seven years.
In 1958, Bill married Pat Trout, also from Kansas, and they had daughters Lynn and Lenore, and later divorced. In 1962 they bought a ranch in the Roswell area of Parma where Bill worked cattle and farmed crops for many years. Bill especially enjoyed the cattle business, the buying and selling of cattle for his own business and for others. He also enjoyed summering cattle for many years in the beautiful mountains near Baker City, OR, on his cousin’s land.
Among those celebrating Bill’s life are his children Lynn Petouhoff (Mike) of Oakland, CA, and Lenore Carroll (Mark) of Hailey, ID; grandchildren Dylan Carroll, Grace Carroll, and Michael Petouhoff; his loving partner of many years, Donna Murdock, of Caldwell and her family; nephew Steve Bishop (Robin) and family of New Plymouth; niece Linda Forbes of Euguene, OR and Hawaii; cousin Wayne Bishop (Irene) of Caldwell; brother Elmer Bishop (Faith) of Loveland, CO and his family; and many more nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Will and Mabel; brothers Verl and Wilmer (Pete); and sister Leona.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 22 at 10:30 am at the Roswell Cemetery, directed by Flahiff Funeral Chapel in Caldwell. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Bill’s honor to the Beulah Cemetery Association co/Emily Kirchhoff, 831 E 6th St, Superior, NE 68978, in memory of three of Bill’s siblings who died in childhood.