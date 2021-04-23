William Anderson (Bill)
AUG. 9, 1939 — MARCH 2, 2021
FORMERLY OF NEW PLYMOUTH
William Anderson (Bill) was born August 9, 1939 to George and Gayle Anderson of New Plymouth, ID. He passed away March 2, 2021 in Kent, WA. Bill graduated from New Plymouth High School and headed to the University of Idaho. At the U of I Bill joined the Kappa Sigma fraternity, sang in the University choir, was a member of the swim team, and to earn money, bussed tables. He earned a bachelor and master’s degree in 1963-64 in psychology. After graduation Bill taught at Tacoma Community College for 30 years.He loved his family, pets, Seattle Seahawks and Porches. His great joy at the end of his life was being able to take a drive in his 911 Carrera around the neighborhood. He was most proud, though, of his 17 years of sobriety.Bill is survived by his sisters, Judy Haley, Meridian, and Patricia Wolfe (Jerrie)/Boise, ID , stepdaughters, Michelle (John) Stern, Christina McMahan, South Carolina, and Angie (Eric) Duke, Kent WA, nieces, Christine (Deborah), Haley, Leaann Hoffman, nephews, Mark (Christie), Jason (Amy), Eric (Karrie) Wolfe. The family gives special thanks to Greg Kuhlman and Nick Malkow for their years of friendship and kindness to Bill. Family services will be held at Parkview Cemetery with a date to be determined.