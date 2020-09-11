Willard J Draper
Aug. 18, 1958 - Sept. 7, 2020
PAYETTE
Monday September 7th 2020 at 8:07 AM we said goodbye to Willard J Draper. Born August 18, 1958 in Nyssa, OR to Miland & Iris Draper. He was their 6th of 8 children. He graduated in 1977 after 12 years as a Nyssa Bulldog. As a young man Willard helped support his family while attending school & working odd jobs in the community.
Willard met his wife, Peggy King, in October 1978 during a pheasant hunt & was married February 23rd, 1979 in Payette, ID. They were sealed to each other in May 2017.
In the early years of their marriage Willard and Peggy lived in Ontario, OR. They moved to Nyssa, OR later where they would have 2 children, Tessie and Andrew.
Throughout Willard’s adult life he worked in different places, including the Sugar factory & Woodgrain, before finding his calling and creating SunSet Lawn & Garden. Willard would enjoy taking care of lawns around the area until his retirement in 2018. After retiring from lawn care he & his wife moved to Payette, ID.
He leaves behind a wife of 42 years, a daughter and a son, along with 9 grandchildren who loved and adored him.
The Family of Willard Draper would like to thank the following: Steve & Bobby Callahan, Dennis Pementel, Dr. Trap, Davita Dialysis Center, Ken Mclean & all the wonderful doctors and nurses that helped him over the years.
The viewing will be held at Lienkaemper Funeral Chapel in Ontario, OR Monday the 14th of September from 5 to 7 PM & the funeral at Nyssa L.D.S. church on Tuesday the 15th at 11 AM. Condolences to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com