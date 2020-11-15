Wilfred Donald Church
Mar 5,1938- Nov 8, 2020
PAYETTE
Willie was born on March 5th,1938. He was the son of Raymond and Dorothy Church of Payette, Idaho. He married Carma (Stone) Church on November 27th,1959. They would have been married 61 years this month. Willie had two children, Lonnie (Beverly) Church of Ontario and Lorrie (Doug) Percifield of Ontario. Two granddaughters Kristy (Shane) Scheimer, Ontario Or and Erin (Devin) Robinson, Lacey WA. He also had 4 great grandchildren. Willie served 4 years in the U.S. Army, then went to work for over 20 years for McCRea Heating and Plumbing , then proceeded to open his own business, Willie’s Plumbing and Heating. He then moved on to work for Idaho Power and enjoyed working in Hell’s Canyon until he retired. Willie enjoyed, hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends. He enjoyed their trips to Sturgis and riding his Harley. He also enjoyed his morning coffee and telling stories with his friends. We would like to thank the staff at Ashley Manor and Signature Hospice for their compassion and care for Willie. I’m sure Heaven lit up the morning Wild Willie arrived. He will be missed. Willie was proceeded in death by his parents, Raymond and Dorothy Church, and his three sisters, Carolyn Thode, Evelyn Sands and Sharon Yasuda. His is survived by his wife Carma Church and sister Ethel Walters (Gene)Walters, Brother in law Junior Yasuda, Son, Lonnie (Beverly) Church, Daughter,Lorrie (Doug) Percifield, granddaughters, Kristy (Shane) Sc heimer, Erin (Devin) Robinson and 4 great grandchildren, Avery, Easton, Jude and Charlie and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held in Hell’s Canyon this spring.