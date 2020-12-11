Wesley Jones NOV 11, 1921 — DEC 1, 2020
ONTARIO
Born in King Hill, Idaho to parents Henry C. and Anita Gail (Saddler) Jones, Wesley grew up and completed his early schooling in a rural environment. During his senior year in high school, he contracted measles which resulted in a gradual loss of eyesight, ending in blindness in later years. The Idaho State Vocational Rehabilitation Department assisted him with a four-year scholarship to the College of Idaho in Caldwell, Idaho.
After graduation he taught in Roswell Rural High School in Roswell, Idaho for a year. The United Presbyterian Church of North America helped sponsor his education at Pittsburgh-Xenia Theological Seminary in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Divinity in 1947. Although a long way from Idaho, Wesley was glad for the experience in Pittsburgh as his parents had grown up there before moving to Idaho. He made contacts with relatives and became acquainted with extended family members.
He married Helen Kathryn Mills and the young couple traveled to New Concord, Ohio, where Wesley assumed the position of assistant professor of Bible and Religion in Muskingum College. Wishing to complete his goal of achieving a Degree in Christian Education, the couple returned to Pennsylvania where Wesley enrolled in the University of Pittsburgh. It was a challenging time with a new family, studies, and work as a student pastor in a local church. Despite the handicap of failing sight, he persevered and received a Master of Education.
There were challenges yet to come. Because of poor vision, he was denied a driver’s license, so he began his lifetime use of a bicycle to conduct his pastoral duties. His ﬁrst call as a minister was to the United Presbyterian Church in Traer, Iowa, then followed Worland, Wyoming, and in 1963 the family came to Bethany Presbyterian Church in Ontario, Oregon. It was here that Kathryn died after a long illness. In 1972 Wesley began his ministry as Counselor and Director of Religious Activities in the Presbyterian Nursing Home in Ontario.
During his active years he developed a power of memory recall which enabled him to memorize the Scriptures and his sermon for weekly worship services. He used sense of touch to accomplish many tasks and to function in everyday life. In all, Wesley was a remarkable person who kept a positive attitude despite his disabilities. After retiring he and his second wife, Ilea, enjoyed many outdoor activities with family and friends until he could no longer participate. He completed his life’s journey on December 1, 2020.
Wesley is survived by his daughter, Shirley Raner, and son, Neal Jones, wife Ilea, grandchildren Tad Jones and KayT Garrett, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his ﬁrst wife, Kathryn, and his two brothers, Frank and Tom Jones.
Memorial services will be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario. Condolences to the family at http://www.lienkaemper-thomason.com.