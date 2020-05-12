Wayne Jesse Palmer
Aug. 30, 1931 - May 9, 2020
ONTARIO
Wayne Jesse Palmer, 88, of Ontario, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Lincoln, Nebraska to Eva (Price) and Floyd Palmer along with one younger brother Ron. Wayne spent his early years in Vancouver, Washington while his father worked in the shipyards during WWII.
Wayne’s family moved to the Oregon Slope area in the early 50’s. Wayne attended school and graduated in 1950 from Ontario High School.
Wayne joined the National Guard in 1951. He earned the title of Master Sergeant. Wayne gained employment at Marshall Furniture where he upholstered church furniture. Along with that he worked neighboring farms milking cows.
Wayne married Delores Kirk on May 15, 1955 at the Ontario Christian Church where they were lifetime members teaching Sunday School and singing together in the choir. Wayne and Delores have 2 sons, Mark and Tim with this union.
Wayne and Delores moved to the Oregon Slope in 1959 and took over the family dairy farm. Starting with 17 cows and building the herd. They purchased the farm on Holly road in 1964. Wayne’s sons helped build the family dairy which he retired from.
Wayne enjoyed many hours carving and making intricate wood carvings, always giving many to family and friends over the years. On any given day, driving by the farm you would see Wayne sitting outside with a mug of coffee and one of many favorite pipes.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Delores; 2 sons Mark (Linda) of Ontario, Oregon and Tim (Kimberly) of Billings, Montana; 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Condolences may be sent to the family at Haren-Wood.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.