Wayne Arment JAN. 12, 1949 — DEC. 5, 2020
PAYETTE
Wayne entered into this world on January 12, 1949, he was at home when he exited on December 5. 2020. His love and knowledge for trains began as a toddler. He earned many badges in Cub Scouts. He was a member of Rifle Club, FFA, and 4-H. After high school he enlisted into the Army, and was stationed in Germany. When asked what he did there, his reply was “I tried to drink it dry”. He was married and divorced twice. His first marriage gave him his son Jason. Wayne loved telling jokes as much as pulling pranks. He was a poet. The only stranger he didn’t know was the one he hadn’t met yet. He would help anyone in need. As a cat lover, he never turned a stray away. His kindness, wisdom and sense of humor will be greatly missed by many. In lieu of flowers please donate to an animal charity.
We will have a celebration of life for Wayne in the Spring/Summer 2021.