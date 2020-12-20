Warren Weatherspoon
May 30, 1951 — DEC. 10, 2020
FORMALLY OF ONTARIO
On Thursday, December 10, 2020, Warren Richard Weatherspoon, loving husband and father of six children, passed away at age 69 in Clayton, North Carolina. Although Warren spent his last year in North Carolina, he lived the vast majority of his life as a proud Oregonian, living in Baker City and Ontario Oregon for most of his life. Warren was born on May 30, 1951 in Nyssa, Oregon to Raymond and Ruth Weatherspoon. On February 17, 1977, Warren married the love of his life, Margaret, and the two created unforgettable memories for the next forty-three years.
Warren earned an associates degree from Idaho State University and worked as a journeyman electrician, most recently at Ash Grove Cement Co., until 2014. In 2007, Warren was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The diagnosing physician estimated Warren had approximately three to five years to live. Warren was often referred to as Warren “The Hammer” by his children and was tough as nails and outlived his prognosis by over ten years.
Warren loved athletics and he loved football. As a high school athlete, Warren was the starting middle linebacker for the Wallowa Cougars, and in 1967, Warren and the Wallowa Cougars won the Class B State Championship. Warren was a ride-or-die Boise State Broncos fan and supported the Brigham Young University Cougars. Warren was also a devout and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He loved the church and he often served in leadership roles within the organization. Above all, Warren loved his family. Warren taught his children how to love and honor a spouse. Warren’s children would regularly see Warren and Margaret slow dancing in the kitchen. Warren also taught his children how to be devoted parents. Warren never missed his children’s athletic events and theatre productions—he attended every football game, wrestling tournament, swim meet, and school performance.
Warren is survived by his beautiful wife, Margaret, his six children, Leah, Daniel, Aaron, Joe, Ashley, and Ross, and his eighteen grandchildren. All loved and respected Warren immensely. A funeral service was held in Clayton, North Carolina on Saturday, December 12, 2020 where Warren’s family honored his life full of accomplishments.
“May Heaven’s choicest blessings fall
Upon that hero’s head,
Who bravely toils throughout each day
To earn his loved ones bread.
You’ll find no monarch who can show
A record half so grand.
God bless great labor’s true-born-knight-
The honest working man.” (Joussaye, Marie 1864-1949)
Rest easy Warren Weatherspoon you will be loved and remembered forever in our hearts.