Wanda M. (Newman) Ford
Feb. 11, 1938 - May 19, 2020
NEW PLYMOUTH
Wanda M. Ford, age 82, of New Plymouth, Idaho passed away, at her residence on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Wanda was born February 11, 1938 to Parker and Minnie Newman in Bisbee, Arizona and raised in Orland, California along with her four brothers, Joe, Leonard, Donald and Merin Newman.
Wanda married Ronald L. Ford on June 8, 1955 in Orland. They lived for a time in Missouri before moving to California and finally relocating to New Plymouth in 1972.
Wanda spent many hours with her son Stacy and his 4-H group doing all those important things a mother does in such a group. She sewed shirts for rodeo and parade events, worked in fair booths and took long, hot, dusty trail rides and sat in the rodeo stands watching everything from mutton busting to bull riding.
Wanda was at various times a dental assistant, bookkeeper, secretary but was best known as “Mrs. Ford” to students in her position as school secretary at New Plymouth Grade School where her bookkeeping skills were put to their best use.
Survivors include her husband, Ronald L. Ford; one son Stacy Ford; grandson Tyler Ford; granddaughter Sarah Ford Newsom; and four great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Merin Newman (Susie) and sisters-in-law Gerri Newman and Sandra Newman, her church family, and lifelong friends.
Thank you to Heart ‘n Home Hospice and Edgewood Assisted Living in Fruitland for their loving care.
A viewing will be from 1 pm to 4 pm, Friday, May 22nd at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, New Plymouth. Services for Wanda will be held for her family and invited guests at 2 pm, Saturday, May 23rd at the First Baptist Church, 204 East Elm Street, New Plymouth with Pastor Phil Pittman officiating. Burial will follow at Park View Cemetery, New Plymouth. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church or New Plymouth Senior Center, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730, Payette, Idaho 83661. Condolences may be made to Wanda’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.
