Wanda Lee White
FEB. 26, 1936 — MARCH 10, 2021
FORMERLY OF PAYETTE
Wanda Lee White, 85, of Durkee Oregon (formerly of Payette, Idaho) passed away peacefully March 10, 2021, in Boise, Idaho.
She was born to the late Harry Caviness and Leona Moore, Feb. 26, 1936, in Weiser, Idaho. Wanda had two sisters Karen Daugherty and Mickey Fisher. Two brothers, Marvin (Bud) Caviness and Larry Bowen.
Wanda married the love of her life William (Gene) White in 1959 and began their life in Payette, Idaho. Wanda worked at Heinz Frozen Foods (formerly Ore-Ida) for 26yrs. before retiring. Once she had retired her and Gene decided to relocate to Durkee, Oregon to live on the ranch closer to their daughter Teri. That has been their home for the past 13yrs.
Wanda loved to take long drives up the Burnt River Canyon with Gene and look for the deer and elk in the evenings. You could also find her sitting in the kitchen every afternoon watching the baby calves graze out in the pasture or the antelope up on the hillside coming down to water. Wanda also enjoyed her grand-children and she would light up every time one of them entered the room or called her on the phone. She always asked about each one of them, near or far.
Wanda is survived by her husband Gene White who she was married to of almost 62 years; Three children: Vonnie Craft (Richard)Parma, Idaho; Terri Siddoway (Bert) Durkee, Oregon; Don White (Jennifer)New Plymouth, Idaho. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. (1) Brother Marvin (Bud) Caviness, Payette, Idaho: She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, a brother and two great – grandsons.
Wanda was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
Arrangements are currently being made with the Haren Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario, Oregon – A celebration of Life will be scheduled later for family and friends to attend.