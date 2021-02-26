Wanda June Bivins Toll
AUG. 4, 1943 — FEB. 23, 2021
PAYETTE
June Toll, loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt passed away peacefully at home. June was born August 4, 1943 to Clarence and Helena Bivins in Payete, Idaho.
She attended Fruitland Schools and enjoyed going to the reunions. There was nothing more important to June than her family. That included her parents, siblings and especially her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was a school bus driver for over 30 years. She drove for Garden Valley, Horseshoe Bend, Woodburn, OR and for Payette, Fruitland and Ontario. She made many friends with her co-workers and they lovingly called her Ju-Wanda.
She made the best raspberry jam and potato soup. She loved camping and being with her kids. She was an excellent photographer and loved taking scenic pictures. She loved to read and always had a book with her. Her favorite author was Louis l’Amour and she also had all of C. J. Box’s books!
June is survived by her five children, Charles (Teresa) Edmondson, John (Jeri) Edmondson, James (Yavon) Edmondson, Larry (Patti) Edmondson, all of Payette, and Julie (William) Griffith, New Plymouth and 13 grandkids and 16 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Linda Bivins, Boise, Karen (Tom) Frates, Mountain Home, and Barb (Richard) Wildman, McCall and her brother, Loyd (Janice) Bivins, Payette. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Clarice Christensen, and two granddaughters.
There will be a private service held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at Haren-Wood.com