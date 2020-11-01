Wanda Fay Collingwood
Jan. 29, 1937 — Oct. 24, 2020
PAYETTE
Wanda Fay Collingwood, age 83, of Payette passed away October 24, 2020. Wanda was born on January 29, 1937, to Lewis E. and Helen M. Shepler in Longview, WA. She lived in Kelso and Vancouver, WA, where she attended elementary school. In August 1948, they moved to Fruitland, ID, where she attended 7th grade. In 1949, they settled in Payette, ID, where she attended 8th through 12th grades, graduating in the top ten of the Class of 1954.
Wanda was a high school cheerleader for three years, active in pep club and Thespians. The day after graduation, she went to work at Colpin’s Photo Finishing for about six months. She then moved to Seattle, WA, with friends and worked until January 1955.
She married her high school sweetheart Dick Collingwood on January 8, 1955. Wanda and Dick had three sons, Richard “Rick”, Stewart “Randy”, and Mark.
Wanda always worked to help support the family. She worked at Greif’s Music Center for 12 ½ years, May Trucking for 15 ½ years, and Payette County for eight years, retiring in 2001 as the Payette County Treasurer. A few years after retiring, she took Party Bridge lessons from Shirley Masingill, and soon after, she ventured on to playing in groups until she was playing six times a month, along with substituting now and then. She made many new friends and greatly enjoyed the weekly socialization.
Wanda and Dick loved to travel when they could, usually playing golf along the way. The travels included two trips to Hawaii, Cancun Mexico, Puerta Vallarta, Mexico, Canada, Alaska, and Panama cruises, and a special cruise to the Eastern Caribbean with six very dear friends. They also enjoyed many road trips around the northwest and loved going to their cabin in McCall for 21 years.
Wanda enjoyed bowling for many years, and then played golf, belonging to the PLGA in Payette where she served as President or Treasurer for several years. She was lucky to have made two holes-in-one at Scotch Pines Golf Course in Payette. Her hobbies were crocheting where she made 50 afghans or lap robes for family, friends, or donations to various groups and charities, jigsaw puzzles, collected shot glasses from all of the special places or states Wanda and Dick visited, along with golf balls from all the golf courses they played or visited.
Wanda and Dick had a wonderful life together, having fun, and enjoying life for over 60 years and 10 days, when Dick passed away in 2015. She missed him tremendously.
Wanda is survived by her sons, Rick (Jan) Collingwood, Randy Collingwood, and Mark Collingwood; six grandchildren, Justin Collingwood, Shawna (Darryl) Rose, Megan Pate, Jared Collingwood, Makai Collingwood, and Cameron Collingwood; six great grandchildren, Jordan Collingwood, Dejia Collingwood, Kayla Phelps, Adley Pate, Lydia and Vivianne Rose; and three great -great grandchildren, Aly, Neila, and Izabella.
Wanda is preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Helen Shepler; sisters, Venita Ryan and Carol McNutt; grandparents and several aunts and uncles.
Special thanks to Edgewood Spring Creek, Canyon Hospice, Shaffer-Jensen, and all family and friends for their love and support.
Memorials may be made to the Harmon Killebrew Miracle Field, Scotch Pines Golf Course, or Rose Advocates of Payette, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730, Payette, ID 83661.
A celebration of life will be planned for the Summer of 2021 due to COVID-19. Information related to those services will be published at a later date. Condolences may be made to Wanda’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.